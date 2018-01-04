BLIZZARD OF 2018: ClosingsForecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Share Photos
BOSTON (CBS) – Whiteout conditions have caused several crashes throughout the region as roads begin to deteriorate.

In Methuen, slippery roads caused a car to hit a police cruiser on Route 213. No serious injuries were reported.

methuen Whiteout Conditions Lead To Crashes Around New England

A minor crash in Methuen caused by snowy roads.
(Image Credit: Methuen Police)

Route 3A in Quincy was temporarily closed near Bridge Street after an MBTA bus hit and knocked down a utility pole.

National Grid was called to the scene to make repairs.

In Brockton, a U-Haul truck was among the vehicles involved in a crash near A & B Auto Body Repair.

marcvasconcellosbrockton enterprise Whiteout Conditions Lead To Crashes Around New England

A U-Haul crash in Brockton. (Image Credit: Marc Vasconcellos/Brockto Enterprise)

The U-Haul crashed through a fence at the business.

Various crashes and spin-outs have also been reported in other cities and towns.

Conditions have forced drivers to stop and clear their windshields.

But Quincy Police are warning drivers to never stop in the middle of the road to do so, like one person was caught on video doing.

“If you must clear snow from your car, pull over and do it safely,” police said.

