BOSTON (CBS) – Whiteout conditions have caused several crashes throughout the region as roads begin to deteriorate.

In Methuen, slippery roads caused a car to hit a police cruiser on Route 213. No serious injuries were reported.

Route 3A in Quincy was temporarily closed near Bridge Street after an MBTA bus hit and knocked down a utility pole.

National Grid was called to the scene to make repairs.

In Brockton, a U-Haul truck was among the vehicles involved in a crash near A & B Auto Body Repair.

The U-Haul crashed through a fence at the business.

Various crashes and spin-outs have also been reported in other cities and towns.

WPD on scene of this one car crash Rt 9 west at Weston Road. No injuries. Photo by @WPD_SRO pic.twitter.com/0CnIuWxhB1 — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) January 4, 2018

Conditions have forced drivers to stop and clear their windshields.

NEVER do this! Visibility is awful, as are driving conditions. If you must clear snow from your car, pull over and do it safely. NOT in the middle of the road 🙄 pic.twitter.com/oegc4RWMU8 — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) January 4, 2018

But Quincy Police are warning drivers to never stop in the middle of the road to do so, like one person was caught on video doing.

“If you must clear snow from your car, pull over and do it safely,” police said.