BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker warns that while New Englanders are well-prepared to handle the Blizzard of 2018, they should also use caution during the storm.

Read: ‘Blizzard Of 2018’ Underway In New England

“We’re all hearty New Englanders, but it’s pretty important for everybody to pay attention and be prepared for the impacts of this storm,” Baker said during a Thursday morning press conference.

Baker asked residents to clear snow from their home and hydrants, and check on neighbors.

Thursday’s storm is expected to bring more than a foot of snow for much of New England.

Once Thursday’s snow storm is over, temperatures are expected to drop to dangerous levels on Friday and Saturday.

Baker said residents should be sure to keep phones and electronic devices charged in the event power is lost.

As always, Baker is asking any drivers on the roads to give plow drivers room to do their jobs.

Monitoring forecasts is also critical, Baker added.

“This is winter in New England,” he said.