WORCESTER (CBS) — The drivers of Worcester’s snow plow fleet have likely set their alarms for the middle of the night–they will spend early Thursday morning preparing for the incoming storm.

plows Before And After Storm Plans Created By Worcester DPW

Plows ready for Thursday’s storm in Worcester (WBZ-TV)

The city’s DPW Chief Paul Moosey said he is as worried about the dangerously cold temperatures coming after the storm as he is about the storm itself.

“I don’t expect any of it to melt naturally, that’s the big negative,” said Moosey. “It’s going to require probably after-plowing, sanding the entire city–all 500 miles of streets.”

Worcester schools have also been canceled.

Hours before the storm, local grocery stores were unsurprisingly busy.

“I’ve been to four different grocery stores — no milk!” said one man.

Another woman said, “it’s just crazy in there.”

Worcester’s emergency parking ban is already in place and will last until Friday morning.

