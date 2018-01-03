Divine is a fifteen-year old young lady of African-American descent. Divine describes herself as athletic, helpful and trustworthy. Those who are close to Divine would add she is a leader amongst her peers. Divine enjoys music, clothes, shoes and basketball. After high school, Divine plans on becoming a mechanic. She also wants to travel the world! Some of the places she would like to visit are Cape Verde, Jamaica and North Carolina.

Divine is legally free for adoption and requested to be the only child in her future home. Her social worker is open to exploring families who feel they can meet her needs and allow her to have lots of individualized attention. Divine hopes her future family will be kind, enjoy cooking, and be very trustworthy. She also hopes her future family is encouraging, active and likes to travel. Divine has some important relationships she would like to maintain once placed in a pre-adoptive home. She would like to continue visits with her sister and grandfather, and phone contact with her biological mother.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.