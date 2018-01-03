BLIZZARD WARNING: Cape Cod To Maine Coast Thursday | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Closings
CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Imagine a world where crutches, canes and walkers are no longer necessary for people with mobility issues.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology researchers are working on a new kind of robotic technology that is light, flexible soft and wearable.

Parts are made of nylon and plastic and powered by compressed air. Artificial muscles two to three times stronger than a human being have folds to grip, lift and twist everything from flowers to tires.

The idea is to let people wear a robot, kind of like Tony Stark in “Iron Man.”

CBS This Morning has a report on how it all works.

