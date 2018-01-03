TEWKSBURY (CBS) — The race is on, only this time the finish line is the checkout counter.

Grocery stores across the state sported empty shelves Wednesday night after shoppers stocked up on milk, eggs, and a few extra items.

So why do people really need the milk and bread specifically?

“I keep asking the same question, but in case we lose power at least I can eat cereal or make a PB&J,” said Ali Smith. She, along with many others, was scavenging through the Market Basket in Tewksbury.

For some, the only explanation is that as humans, we go into survival mode.

“I mean it’s better safe than sorry. Right? It’s better to have it and not need it than need it and not have it right,” said one man.

“This is just the norm you know you think we’re going to be snowed in for three weeks. They’ll never be a storm like 1978 I hope” – said one shopper @MarketBasket in #Tewksbury @wbz #WBZ pic.twitter.com/nMcD80Kr5z — Mike LaCrosse (@MikeLaCrosseWBZ) January 4, 2018

Shopper Lou Contis might have had a similar mentality. Contis was looking for “cold cuts, dairy products, snacks, mainly stuff to carry you over.”

One shopper cited the aftermath of the blizzard of 1978.

We found others have ulterior motives, though.

“Cookies, cookies are my weakness,” admitted one woman.