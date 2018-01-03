BOSTON (CBS) — A pair of former Patriots are among the finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018.
Former Patriots cornerback Ty Law and wide receiver Randy Moss are finalists this year, with the new class of Hall of Famers set to be announced on February 3.
Law was a three-time Super Bowl champ during his 10 seasons with the Patriots, known best for his lockdown defense and clutch plays. He most notably returned a pick-six against Rams quarterback Kurt Warner in New England’s Super Bowl XXXVI victory, and picked off Colts QB Peyton Manning three times in the 2003 AFC Championship Game.
Moss, a finalist for the first time, spent just three of his 14 NFL seasons with the Patriots, but put up big numbers in that short period of time. The best season of his career came in 2007 when he hauled in 23 touchdowns from quarterback Tom Brady, breaking the NFL’s single-season record. He finished his time with the Patriots with 50 touchdowns in 52 games, catching 152 touchdowns throughout his career.
Here’s the full list of finalists for this year’s Hall of Fame class:
- Tony Boselli, Tackle – 1995-2001 Jacksonville Jaguars
- Isaac Bruce, Wide Receiver – 1994-2007 Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams, 2008-09 San Francisco 49ers
- Brian Dawkins, Safety – 1996-2008 Philadelphia Eagles, 2009-2011 Denver Broncos
- Alan Faneca, Guard – 1998-2007 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2008-09 New York Jets, 2010 Arizona Cardinals
- Steve Hutchinson, Guard – 2001-05 Seattle Seahawks, 2006-2011 Minnesota Vikings, 2012 Tennessee Titans
- Joe Jacoby, Tackle – 1981-1993 Washington Redskins
- Edgerrin James, Running Back – 1999-2005 Indianapolis Colts, 2006-08 Arizona Cardinals, 2009 Seattle Seahawks
- Ty Law, Cornerback – 1995-2004 New England Patriots, 2005, 2008 New York Jets, 2006-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2009 Denver Broncos
- Ray Lewis, Linebacker – 1996-2012 Baltimore Ravens
- John Lynch, Free Safety – 1993-2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2004-07 Denver Broncos
- Kevin Mawae, Center – 1994-97 Seattle Seahawks, 1998-2005 New York Jets, 2006-09 Tennessee Titans
- Randy Moss, Wide Receiver – 1998-2004, 2010 Minnesota Vikings, 2005-06 Oakland Raiders, 2007-2010 New England Patriots, 2010 Tennessee Titans, 2012 San Francisco 49ers
- Terrell Owens, Wide Receiver – 1996-2003 San Francisco 49ers, 2004-05 Philadelphia Eagles, 2006-08 Dallas Cowboys, 2009 Buffalo Bills, 2010 Cincinnati Bengals
- Brian Urlacher, Linebacker – 2000-2012 Chicago Bears
- Everson Walls, Cornerback – 1981-89 Dallas Cowboys, 1990-92 New York Giants, 1992-93 Cleveland Browns