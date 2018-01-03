BOSTON (CBS) – Residents are being asked to stay off the roads in Boston if at all possible during a Thursday storm that could bring a foot of snow to the city.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said crews will begin treating roads Wednesday night in advance of the storm.

School has been canceled in Boston on Thursday. Walsh said a determination has not yet been made for Friday.

No cars can be parked on Boston streets beginning at 7 a.m. when a snow emergency goes into effect.

Heavy snow is expected to fall from around 4 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Boston, with 8-12 inches and strong winds anticipated.

Walsh said about 700 pieces of equipment will be on the roads during the storm

“We will be ready here in the City of Boston,” Walsh said.

City Hall will remain open on Thrusday, but on an emergency basis only.

Because temperatures are expected to plummet Friday and Saturday, Walsh said it is critical for crews in the city to clear snow from the roads on Thursday so it does not turn to ice.

“The snow will turn to ice. A plow can’t move ice,” said Walsh.

“If we don’t get the main thoroughfares plowed from curb to curb, that snow could be there for a while.”

The 48-hour space saver rule goes into effect in all Boston neighborhoods except the South End.