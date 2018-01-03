EVERETT (CBS) – Two people were killed and two others seriously injured after a crash involving an Everett Department of Public Works vehicle and a pickup truck.
The crash happened on North Broadway on Wednesday morning. As a result, Broadway is expected to be closed for several hours between Cameron and Kenwood Street.
Three people were inside a pickup truck that collided with an Everett DPW truck that had one person inside.
A man and woman who were passengers in the pickup truck died from their injuries.
The driver of the pickup truck suffered serious injuries while the DPW truck driver suffered non-life threatening injuries. Both remain hospitalized.