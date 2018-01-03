BLIZZARD WARNING: Cape Cod To Maine CoastForecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Share Photos | Closings
EVERETT (CBS) – Two people were killed and two others seriously injured after a crash involving an Everett Department of Public Works vehicle and a pickup truck.

The crash happened on North Broadway on Wednesday morning. As a result, Broadway is expected to be closed for several hours between Cameron and Kenwood Street.

Three people were inside a pickup truck that collided with an Everett DPW truck that had one person inside.

A man and woman who were passengers in the pickup truck died from their injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck suffered serious injuries while the DPW truck driver suffered non-life threatening injuries. Both remain hospitalized.

