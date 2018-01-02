BOSTON (CBS) — Yuki Kawauchi will bring a new world record with him to his first Boston Marathon in a few months.
Recently named one of John Hancock’s elite runners for the 2018 race, Kawauchi braved the frigid temperatures to finish Monday’s Marshfield Marathon in just 2:18:56. It was his 76th marathon under the 2:20 mark, setting a new world record.
Kawauchi’s personal best marathon time is 2:08:41, with 31 career marathons victories under his bib. He currently holds the world record for the most sub-2:12 marathons with 25.
The 122nd Boston Marathon will be held on Monday, April 16.