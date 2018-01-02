WEATHER ALERT: Dangerous Cold, Snow Thursday | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Closings
SALEM (CBS) – A local animal shelter says a dog is now looking for “a new home with someone who will love her forever” after she was found outside in the brutal cold.

Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem said in a Facebook post that the dog had been tied to a bench outside the shelter for 45 minutes in 7-degree temperatures Tuesday morning.

The shelter shared photos of a woman with the dog outside the shelter’s doors, as well as an SUV driving away.

“Maybe we’ll never know the name she has always known, what she has been through, or why you didn’t go to another door at our building to talk to someone instead of just leaving her tied up but she gobbled up a warm meal and is wrapped in blankets and getting warm,” the shelter posted.

The Facebook post has gone viral, earning more than 4,000 shares in three hours.

The dog will stay at the shelter until it’s adopted.

