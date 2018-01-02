BOSTON (AP) — A broken natural gas main that burned for nearly three days in a Boston neighborhood has been extinguished.
National Grid said Tuesday the fire that started Sunday night in 10-inch main has been put out after crews put a temporary line in place to reroute the gas. The company says it’s now working to make permanent repairs.
Officials decided not to shut off the gas because it would have left some 8,000 residents in Roslindale without heat during the bitter cold snap.
Four National Grid workers suffered minor burns while responding to the initial leak.
