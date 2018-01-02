WEATHER ALERT: Dangerous Cold, Snow Thursday | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Closings
Filed Under:Roslindale

BOSTON (AP) — A broken natural gas main that burned for nearly three days in a Boston neighborhood has been extinguished.

National Grid said Tuesday the fire that started Sunday night in 10-inch main has been put out after crews put a temporary line in place to reroute the gas. The company says it’s now working to make permanent repairs.

gasfire Gas Main Fire That Burned For Days Finally Out

A fire in Roslindale at a gas main break (WBZ-TV)

Officials decided not to shut off the gas because it would have left some 8,000 residents in Roslindale without heat during the bitter cold snap.

Four National Grid workers suffered minor burns while responding to the initial leak.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch