BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox have reportedly made their offer to free agent slugger J.D. Martinez.

Martinez has reportedly received a five-year offer from Boston, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. The value of the deal is not currently known.

Boston has remained relatively quiet this offseason, but they are in the market for a big bat to put in the heart of their lineup after hitting just 168 home runs in 2017 — ranking last in the American League. Martinez would certainly fit that bill after clubbing a career-high 45 homers in just 119 games between the Detroit Tigers and Arizona Diamondbacks last season.

The market for Martinez has yet to materialize after agent Scott Boras let it be known that he is seeking a long-term deal worth upwards of $200 million for his client. It seems as though Boras and Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski have gotten into a game of chicken, waiting to see who veers off of their plan first. Just last month, after retaining first baseman Mitch Moreland on a two-year contract, Dombrowski said he would would be OK heading to Spring Training with Boston’s current roster.

While no value was given for Boston’s reported five-year offer, there’s little chance it’s anywhere near Boras’ initial asking price.

“The Red Sox won’t give Martinez a seven-year, $210 million contract and aren’t about to start bidding against themselves,” Nightengale wrote on Tuesday.

The Red Sox have been the favorites to sign Martinez throughout the offseason, with the Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants also rumored to be interested in the power-hitting outfielder/designated hitter.