BOSTON (CBS) — If you want to be at Gillette Stadium for the Patriots’ first playoff game this season, you’re going to want to clear your schedule for Friday morning.
A limited number of tickets for New England’s Jan. 13 Divisional Round playoff game will go on sale Friday, Jan. 5 at 10 a.m. exclusively through Ticketmaster. Tickets will not be sold at the Gillette Stadium Ticket Office and can only be purchased online or by phone (800-745-3000), with Visa the only accepted form of payment.
There will be a four-ticket limit per person.
The Patriots will host a Divisional Round game for an NFL-record eighth straight season when they welcome either the Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans or Buffalo Bills to Gillette Stadium for a prime time tilt on Jan. 13. The Patriots are the No. 1 seed in the AFC for the seventh time in franchise history, the most in the NFL since the current playoff format was instituted in 1990.