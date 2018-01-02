BOSTON (CBS) — It’s not just Patriots coaches garnering interest from other teams this winter.

A pair of team executives are reportedly on the Texans’ wish list as Houston looks to fill their GM position in wake of Rick Smith’s extended leave of absence. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio and director of scouting Monti Ossenfort are on Houston’s radar.

The #Texans have hired a search firm and are going through the process of hiring a GM to replace Rick Smith, sources say. External names expected to receive interest: Nick Caserio & Monti Ossenfort (#Patriots), Brian Gaine (#Bills), and Brian Gutekunst (#Packers). — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2018

Caserio has worked for the Patriots since 2001 in both the front office and on the coaching staff, starting as a personnel assistant. He worked his way up and has been New England’s director of player personnel since 2008.

The Texans franchise has an obvious connection with the Patriots, with former New England offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien just finishing his fourth season as Houston’s head coach. O’Brien is 31-33 during his time with the Texans, leading them to the playoffs in each of the previous two seasons before going a disappointing 4-12 in 2017.

O’Brien is expected to stay in Houston, so whoever the Texans brings in as their new GM will have to get along with their head coach.

Smith announced on Sunday that he would be taking an extended leave of absence, expected to last at least a year, to help his wife during her battle with breast cancer. He is under contract with the Texans until 2020.

Rumors have already started to swirl surrounding New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia in regards to head coaching vacancies, and it appears they won’t be the only members of the Patriots targeted by other teams.