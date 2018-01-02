BRAINTREE (CBS) – The two biggest lottery games are both offering eye-popping jackpots to kick off 2018.
The Mega Millions jackpot rose to an estimated $361 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing, lottery officials say. The cash option on the prize is an estimated $225.9 million.
Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is an estimated $440 million. That’s the highest it’s been since August, when one ticket for the $758.7 million jackpot was sold in Chicopee.
Tickets for both games sell for $2.