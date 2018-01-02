BOSTON (CBS) — Multiple fire engines responded to the Longwood Medical Area Tuesday morning for two fire reports.
Smoke could be seen at 180 Pilgrim Road, where the Boston Fire Department said there was a “below grade outside transformer fire.” The fire scene is adjacent to a non-patient building, the department said.
No injuries have been reported, but fire officials told WBZ-TV’s Anna Meiler that Wheelock College will likely be without power for the rest of the day.
In another incident, several fire trucks responded to a scene at Brigham & Women’s Hospital on Francis Street. A fire department spokesman said a transformer in the basement generated smoke, but there was no loss of power and no patients were affected.
The hospital pointed to a power surge near the kitchen at about 8:45 a.m. that caused smoke to spread to other parts of the building. Some surgeries and appointments are being delayed as a result, officials said.