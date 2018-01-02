BOSTON (CBS) – The mad dash for shovels and ice melt hasn’t quite picked up yet, but hardware stores are already seeing tons of business due to the cold.
The heaters at Aborn True Value in Brookline flew off the shelves. The staff has also heard a lot of questions about insulation for drafty doors and windows.
But after days of extreme cold and more on the way, the biggest concern from customers is preventing frozen pipes.
“If it stays off for too long, the water builds and expands and breaks the pipes,” said Pablo Monroy of Aborn True Value. “That can be a problem. We have wiring kits to wrap around your pipes.”
The fear of frozen pipes is also keeping oil trucks busy. Some customers end up asking for more oil, after cranking the heat in an effort to prevent any pipe problems.