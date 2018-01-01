WEATHER ALERT: Dangerous Cold | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App
Filed Under:L Street Brownies, Local TV, Polar Plunge, South Boston

BOSTON (CBS/AP) — The bitter cold didn’t stop an annual New Year’s Day tradition in South Boston Monday.

About 200 people took a dip in the frigid waters of Boston Harbor even though the air temperature hovered around zero degrees.

Last year, roughly twice that amount took the plunge.

The low temperatures forced the cancellation or postponement of many “polar plunge” events throughout the country on Monday.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch