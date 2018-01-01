BOSTON (CBS/AP) — The bitter cold didn’t stop an annual New Year’s Day tradition in South Boston Monday.
About 200 people took a dip in the frigid waters of Boston Harbor even though the air temperature hovered around zero degrees.
Last year, roughly twice that amount took the plunge.
The low temperatures forced the cancellation or postponement of many “polar plunge” events throughout the country on Monday.
