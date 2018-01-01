BOSTON (CBS) – As thousands of workers head back into the city for the first time in a week, the MBTA is warning commuters to leave early due to the cold.
The MBTA is testing their equipment and adding extra crews but with this cold there are some things beyond their control. Their main message for Tuesday: leave yourselves some extra time.
MBTA officials say riders should add 20 minutes of travel time to their normal schedules.
Transportation leaders are implementing extreme cold procedures overnight – storing or running equipment to keep it from freezing, testing heaters and monitoring moisture within air systems. They’re hoping for the best, but planning for the worst.
Last week, complications from the cold forced some riders off their trains and onto shuttles. Additional maintenance crews will be on hand Tuesday to deal with any issues.
The bitter cold temperatures are making waves across all modes – including the ferry. There’s no service between Hingham and Boston for the time being, after extreme tides and ice buildup damaged the dock. Replacement bus service will bring ferry riders to the commuter rail.