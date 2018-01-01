BOSTON (CBS) – Several Massachusetts school districts have chosen to close or delay school on Tuesday due to the extreme cold.
Peabody, Quabbin Regional, and Concord-Carlisle school districts will all be on a two-hour delay. Everett schools will be closed.
CHECK: School Closings
Peabody’s Superintendent of Schools, Herb Levine, said he does not want to take any chances with the 6,000 kids in his district.
“We started all our buses this morning and had trouble with three or four of them,” Levine said. “The bitter cold is just too dangerous to put kids out on the street waiting for a bus that may not come.”
Levine said sand crews will be out at 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday preparing for the delayed opening.
“My team went around to all the schools a couple of times to make sure the boilers were running and the walkways, parking lots, and adjoining streets, et cetera, were passable and safe,” Levine said.
Newton Police and the Waltham Superintendent have advised their area students to dress very warmly to avoid frostbite and hypothermia.