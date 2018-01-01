BOSTON (CBS/AP) – Due to the cold weather, a few of the “First Day Hikes” in Massachusetts have been cancelled.
Each year, the Department of Conservation and Recreation provides family-friendly guided hikes at seven state parks on New Year’s Day.
But hikes at Carson Beach and Dorchester Heights and Nantasket Beach Reservation in Hull were cancelled Monday because of the bitter cold.
Several other tours have been modified.
You can find more details at mass.gov.
(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)