WATCH LIVE: 10 am: Boston Mayor Marty Walsh's Inauguration
Filed Under:First Day Hikes

BOSTON (CBS/AP) – Due to the cold weather, a few of the “First Day Hikes” in Massachusetts have been cancelled.

Each year, the Department of Conservation and Recreation provides family-friendly guided hikes at seven state parks on New Year’s Day.

But hikes at Carson Beach and Dorchester Heights and Nantasket Beach Reservation in Hull were cancelled Monday because of the bitter cold.

Several other tours have been modified.

You can find more details at mass.gov.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch