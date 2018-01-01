LITTLETON (CBS) – The New Year began on a tragic note in Littleton Monday morning as an elderly woman died in a house fire.

Firefighters were called to a home on King Street around 5:15 a.m. where they found heavy flames on the first floor.

A person came out and told them that a woman was still inside.

But years of hoarding by the residents caused a problem for firefighters.

“There was an overabundance of accumulated materials throughout the home. So it was definitely a bit of a challenge to get in there,” Littleton Fire Chief Scott Wodzinski told WBZ-TV.

The woman inside died. Her name has not been made public.

The other person was taken to the hospital.

There is no word yet on how the fire started.

“Everything here today was a challenge. It was about six below zero when I arrived here,” Wodzinksi said.