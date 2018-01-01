WEATHER ALERT: Dangerous Cold | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App
Filed Under:Carbon Monoxide, Gardner, Local TV, Paul Burton

GARDNER (CBS) – An apartment complex in Gardner has no heat on one of the coldest days of the winter.

Around 9 a.m. Monday, the carbon monoxide detectors went off at the Gardner Commons apartments on Elm Street after a boiler malfunctioned.

More than 30 units were evacuated and no one was seriously hurt.

While residents sat in their cars and a bus to keep warm, firefighters went into the building to stop the leak.

“As they went deeper into the building, those levels went up to about 2,000 parts per million, which is deadly in a short period of time,” Gardner fire captain Gregory Lagoy told WBZ-TV.

The CO was cleared, but the heat still isn’t working, so residents have been forced to find other places to stay for the time being.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch