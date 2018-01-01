BOSTON (CBS) – The first baby born in 2018 in Boston was delivered at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.
The baby girl arrived at 1:14 a.m. Monday.
She weighs 6 pounds and 6 ounces. The hospital said mother and daughter are resting comfortably on New Year’s Day.
The family requested privacy, so no name or photo was released.
The Brigham, Massachusetts General Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess, Boston Medical Center, Tufts Medical Center and St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center have a friendly competition each year and stay in touch to determine which hospital earns the honor of welcoming the first baby of 2018.