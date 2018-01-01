WATCH LIVE: 10 am: Boston Mayor Marty Walsh's Inauguration
Filed Under:Local, New Year's Baby

BOSTON (CBS) – The first baby born in 2018 in Boston was delivered at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

The baby girl arrived at 1:14 a.m. Monday.

She weighs 6 pounds and 6 ounces. The hospital said mother and daughter are resting comfortably on New Year’s Day.

The family requested privacy, so no name or photo was released.

The Brigham, Massachusetts General Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess, Boston Medical Center, Tufts Medical Center and St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center have a friendly competition each year and stay in touch to determine which hospital earns the honor of welcoming the first baby of 2018.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch