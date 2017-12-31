By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

11 a.m.: For many NFL cities, today marks the end of the season. In New England, it marks the beginning.

Yet with the AFC East already sewn up, there’s work left to do for the Patriots before they embark on their postseason journey. With a win this afternoon at home against the 5-10 Jets, the Patriots can secure themselves the No. 1 seed in the conference and the postseason home-field advantage that comes with it.

Given that there’s something on the line, it stands to reason that it will be a representative showing this afternoon in terms of personnel employed by Bill Belichick. We’re likely to see Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Dion Lewis and Brandin Cooks on offense, and we’re likely to see the debut of James Harrison in a Patriots uniform. That will be strange to see, to say the least.

One thing that’s a guarantee: This will be a cold one. Miserably, unbearably cold. I always feel that in these situations, where one team has something to play for and the other team is full of guys focused on staying healthy so they can begin their offseason at 4 p.m. sharp, it’s important for the superior team to play like it early. A 14-0 lead to a 5-10 team on a frigid day in Week 17 might as well be a 500-0 lead.

And it’ll all be covered right here in the live blog, so follow along from pregame all the way through the final whistle to see if the Patriots can cap off a 13-3 season.

You can email Michael Hurley or find him on Twitter @michaelFhurley.