BOSTON (CBS) – A baby seal rescued last week on Cape Cod has been named after a Navy SEAL from Hyannis who was killed in action.

Yarmouth Police found the seal Friday night on Route 6A.

He was checked out by wildlife authorities and released back into the ocean.

The police department nicknamed him ‘Houston’ after Navy SEAL Kevin Houston, who officers say, is fondly remembered by everyone on the Cape.

“We believe little Houston travelled from the ocean up a nearby frozen creek and made his surprise appearance Navy Seal style!” Yarmouth Police wrote on their Facebook page.

Houston’s mother, Janette Anderson of Chesapeake, Virginia, said she found out about the seal on Facebook.

“I was just so excited! It made me smile,” she told WBZ-TV Sunday. “Anytime anything like that comes up it just makes you smile. It’s so personal.”

Anderson and her family lived in Hyannis for 13 years. She said Kevin knew back in fifth grade that he would be a Navy SEAL. He eventually became a member of the elite SEAL Team 6.

“A mother’s worst fear is that their child will be forgotten. I’ve lost two, my daughter Miranda to cancer in 2005 and, of course, Kevin, to war in 2011. And as a parent you’re afraid they’re going to be forgotten,” she said.

“It makes me feel super good.”