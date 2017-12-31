WEATHER ALERT: Dangerous Cold | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App
BOSTON (CBS) – Frigid temperatures forced First Night organizers to cancel a few events, but that didn’t stop people from enjoying their New Year’s Eve in Boston.

Hundreds of people poured into Copley Square all bundled up, braving the cold to ring in the new year.

It was so bitterly cold that organizers had to cancel the popular parade and early fireworks.

“We know who the toughest people in Boston are. They’re right here in Copley Square!” Mayor Marty Walsh said to the crowd.

The weather wasn’t the only concern Sunday night. Mayor Walsh said police had eyes on the event from the ground level up.

“Three years ago, if you came to First Night, we wouldn’t have dump trucks in the middle of the streets, blocking intersections, we wouldn’t have people on the roofs,” Walsh said.

Event-goers said they appreciate the extra security this New Year’s eve.

“Completely safe, completely. I have no worries at all,” said Kim Vanhorn of Woburn.

Along with uniformed and undercover police officers, Commissioner William Evans asked the public to also be their eyes and ears.

