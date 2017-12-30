WEATHER ALERT: Dangerous Cold | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App
LINCOLN, N.H. (CBS/AP) – An opening date has been set for New Hampshire’s massive ice castles that draw large crowds every winter.

The ice castles, located in Lincoln, New Hampshire will open for the season on January 5.

Construction has been underway for weeks. The castles include art made from 25 million pounds of ice spiraling to heights around 40 feet.

Ice Castles New Hampshire (Photo: AJ Mellor for Ice Castles)

In addition, the ice is embedded with color-changing LED lights set to a musical soundtrack.

Towers, tunnels, archways and caves form over the course of several weeks.

A company spokesman told Boston.com that the opening was delayed due to “weather challenges.”

