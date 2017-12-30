NANTUCKET (CBS) – Frigid temperatures aren’t stopping adventurers on Nantucket from enjoying a day on the waters.
A group of people spent Saturday morning taking part in a sport called ice boating on Hummock Pond – despite the 22-degree weather.
Ice boats look similar to sailboats, except they feature runners that allow them to cruise over water or ice.
Blair Perkins was among those ice boating on Saturday. He said the ice is about 4.5 inches thick, and thicker in some spots.
Perkins’ group used drills to core and measure the ice to ensure a safe day of winter fun on the ice.