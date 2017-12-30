BOSTON (CBS) – The Red Sox have yet to make a major splash this offseason. But according to one report, they remain interested in Baltimore Orioles superstar Manny Machado.
Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Friday night that Boston is “showing continued trade interest” in the third baseman.
Morosi reported that “substantial barriers exist to a deal” and it’s unclear if Baltimore would be interested in trading Machado to a division rival.
Machado enters the season in the final year of his contract, and is expected to sign a major deal in free agency.