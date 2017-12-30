GLOUCESTER (CBS) – With great passion and determination, more than a hundred folks braved cold temperatures and took the plunge in honor of Pete Frates.
The 6th Annual Pete Frates Polar Plunge took place at Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester. With temps just above 10 degrees, it was a quick splash and out. No time to linger.
Pete Frates has been the face of ALS since he was first diagnosed nearly six years ago. Before the plunge folks gathered at Bass Rocks Country Club with the family.
“Pete lives on machines. We want to keep him home. And its events like this that give us the money to do ancillary things to keep him healthy,” Pete’s mom Nancy Frates said.
Before the plunge folks gathered at Bass Rocks Country Club with the family.
“I know it’s an exceptional conditions but to see all of you supporting us to strike out ALS is so vital to keeping the awareness going,” John Frates said.
All of the money raised will go towards the Pete Frates family fund which help supply money for the medical, living and caregiving needs for Pete.