December 30, 2017
A special edition of our traditional “Help for the Holidays” segment, where we feature a non-profit organization that has done a great job offering much needed services to our community all year round.
Now, this is actually our turn to make a difference, by helping them so they can continue helping others.
This week we are featuring Casa Nueva Vida, a homeless shelter which opened its doors 30 years ago with the mission of helping families in need. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Casa Nueva Vida’s Executive Director Manuel Duran. Tune in!
NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website www.cbsboston.com/centro
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
HELP FOR THE HOLIDAYS 2017
Casa Nueva Vida
Boston: (617) 524-6332 x501
Lawrence: (978) 557-5775 x300
http://www.casanuevavida.org
info@casanuevavida.org
CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
Facebook: @Yadires
Twitter: @YadiresWBZ
Instagram: @Yadires
Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.