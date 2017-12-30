WEATHER ALERT: Dangerous Cold | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App
BROCKTON (CBS) – Emergency crews battled a 5-alarm blaze on Brockton Avenue on the city’s East Side.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 1 Brockton Ave. about 3:20 p.m. Saturday. The fire went to five alarms about 4:45 p.m. and crews fought the blaze for about three hours.

The vacant building, which formerly housed Beaver Woodworking Supplies, is located across the street from Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital.

Frigid temperatures made it a challenge for crews to put out the fire. Several neighboring towns including Whitman and Abington provided mutual aid for Brockton.

Brockton Mayor Bill Carpenter tweeted that crews worked against “tough conditions” to battle the blaze.

“Thanks to 7 Dept’s on scene providing mutual aid. Tough conditions tonight for @Brockton_Fire fighters,” the mayor said in a tweet.

A large plume of smoke emanated from the building and could be seen across the area as crews battled the blaze.

Authorities have temporarily closed a portion of Route 123 to traffic and advised motorists to take an alternate route.

