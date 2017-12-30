BOSTON (CBS) – The weather lately seems to have definitely overstayed its welcome.

In some cases, the cold has been record-breaking and the wind chills have been brutal.

While there is a little light at the end of the tunnel, it may come at a cost in the form of a coastal snow storm for the middle of next week.

Highs today rose into the mid-to-upper teens. With a lack of wind, it felt considerably warmer than previous days.

Snow has been falling from the late morning, but should wrap up in the next few hours. The snow totals haven’t been too impressive, however there were still numerous issues on the roadways. Any melting that occurs will certainly freeze overnight as a reinforcing shot of cold air follows the departing clipper system.

Sunday’s weather takes a trip back to the North Pole. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-teens with wind chills below zero all day.

Fortunately for Patriots fan heading to the game, hand warmers will be passed out and blankets are allowed. Looking over some records, this could be the second coldest home Patriots game in team history! Not to worry, the Patriots are 42-10 all-time when the temperature is below 32°!

First Night celebrations will be dangerously cold. Wind chills will be well below-zero by midnight on Monday.

In some respects, the cold stretch has been and will be historic in a few extents. On Thursday, Boston and Worcester set new record high minimums, meaning high temperatures have never been that cold for that date.

Additionally, Boston’s longest streak of at or below 20° temperatures is 7 days, set back in 1918. We are currently in a 4 day stretch that will continue through Tuesday. It’s looking likely that we’ll tie 1918’s deep freeze!

The historic deep freeze will only be broken on Wednesday as temperatures rise to the middle 20s. By Thursday, we’ll have to watch for some potential storminess. A significant coastal storm will develop but the impacts at the moment aren’t clear. Some models are hinting as accumulating snow but as you know, a lot can change between now and Thursday.

Stay tuned and in the meantime, stay warm!

