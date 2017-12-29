ROSLINDALE (CBS) – Police are looking to the public for information on a drive-by shooting that wounded three men Thursday night.
Boston Police Commissioner Bill Evans said someone inside a black van drove up to a white car on Florian Street and fired multiple rounds, hitting three men inside the vehicle.
Officers responded to the neighborhood around 11:30 p.m. and found the three victims inside a nearby home.
Two victims were seriously hurt, while a third has minor injuries, police said.
The white car was towed from scene. Its windows were shattered by bullets.
Investigators shut down part of the street with yellow crime tape. Officers used flashlights to investigate in the frigid cold.
Police say the crime occurred in a typically quiet residential area that does not usually see this kind of violence.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Boston police.