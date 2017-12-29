BOSTON (CBS) — Avery Bradley paid an unspecified amount of money to a woman who claims she was sexually assaulted by the former Boston Celtics guard and current member of the Detroit Pistons, according to a report from TMZ.

Despite confirmation of the financial settlement and a confidentiality agreement, Bradley’s lawyer told TMZ that the accusations were false.

“Mr. Bradley absolutely denies having engaged in wrongdoing whatsoever,” attorney Brian Wolf told TMZ. “The confidentiality agreement specifically refutes and denies the validity of all allegations of any wrongful conduct by Mr. Bradley. The sole purpose of the agreement was to protect the reputation and privacy of Mr. Bradley and his family.”

Wolf added that he and his firm will investigate who is responsible for leaking the information in violation of the confidentiality agreement.

According to the report, “the woman involved claimed Bradley sexually assaulted her while she was passed out drunk.” The alleged incident took place in May 2017, when Bradley was a member of the Celtics and was in Cleveland for the Eastern Conference Finals. The Celtics lost Game 4 in Cleveland on May 23, which is the night of the alleged incident, according to the report.

The accuser is a reality TV star, according to the report.

“After the incident, the woman contacted Bradley and accused him of assaulting her. The two sides came together to work out a deal to keep her quiet and prevent her from releasing any video, photos or audio,” TMZ reported. “At one point in the negotiations, the parties considered resolving the matter for $400,000 … but it’s unclear what number Bradley ultimately agreed to pay. We’re told the final figure was high.”

Bradley returned to Boston as a member of the Pistons and November and was greeted with a standing ovation from Celtics fans.