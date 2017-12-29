BOSTON (CBS) – What are your New Year’s resolutions?

Getting in the gym more often?

Cutting people off in traffic less?

Eating more kale?

Using the turn of the year as a reason to introduce positive lifestyle changes is a good idea for everyone, and presidents are no exception. So in the spirit of the season of giving, here are a few suggestions for resolutions for President Trump.

Resolution #1: Can the rage-tweeting

“I like the fact that the president uses a social media platform to connect directly with Americans,” said Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway last summer amid the fallout from another preposterous presidential tweetstorm.

That puts her in a dwindling minority. A recent poll shows just 26-percent find Mr. Trump’s Twitter habit appropriate. And when he uses the medium to attack the likes of cable TV host Mika Brzezinski with snide remarks about her appearance, it makes him look petty and distracted, and exacerbates the yawning gender gap in his approval ratings. Worst of all, it’s possible some of his more rash tweets about the Russia probe could wind up being used in a potential obstruction of justice charge against him.

Resolution #2: Accept victory and end the campaign

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say get that son-of-a-(bleep) off the field right now, out, he’s fired!” bellowed the president at a rally this fall. It was an unnecessary, toxic remark that did nothing to improve his public standing, and it came at yet another of the campaign-style events that often seem to bring out the worst in him.

It’s clear the president likes the adoration he gets at political rallies, but while they may appeal to voters who already support him, the majority appears turned off by the constant red-hot rhetoric. It worked well during the campaign, but that’s over – isn’t it?

And here’s one more:

Resolution #3: Understand that less is more

Barack Obama was our most over-exposed president ever, and over time burned-out voters began to tune him out. But Obama seems like a near-recluse compared with the non-stop barrage of Trump-era rallies, tweets, and TV interviews with the friendlies at Fox News.

Mr. Trump will never have a problem getting his message out when he has something presidential to say. Why not pipe down a bit in-between those moments?

They say absence makes the heart grow fonder. Perhaps it’s time for Mr. Trump to try that out.