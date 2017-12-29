WEATHER ALERT: Dangerous Cold | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App
WATCH LIVE: MBTA Trolley Crash
Filed Under:Boston, Dorchester, MBTA

DORCHESTER (CBS) – Emergency crews are responding to a trolley collision with multiple minor injuries reported.

Abut 3:15 p.m. Friday, two trolleys collided on the inbound track between Cedar Grove and Butler, according to the MBTA.

orange2 MBTA Trolleys Collide In Dorchester

Orange Line trolley crash in Dorchester (WBZ-TV)

At least one person was taken out on a stretcher. Several passengers were seen leaving the trolleys and walking on the snow-covered tracks.

Other passengers were escorted by firefighters through Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Investigators are probing the cause of the crash.

Shuttle buses are replacing service in both directions on the Mattapan Line.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch