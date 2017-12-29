DORCHESTER (CBS) – Emergency crews are responding to a trolley collision with multiple minor injuries reported.
Abut 3:15 p.m. Friday, two trolleys collided on the inbound track between Cedar Grove and Butler, according to the MBTA.
At least one person was taken out on a stretcher. Several passengers were seen leaving the trolleys and walking on the snow-covered tracks.
Other passengers were escorted by firefighters through Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Investigators are probing the cause of the crash.
Shuttle buses are replacing service in both directions on the Mattapan Line.