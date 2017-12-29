BOSTON (CBS) – Some drivers just don’t seem to care.
Despite several warnings from police (and several Jon Keller commentaries on the topic) a man decided to drive from Connecticut to Massachusetts with his car windows covered in frozen snow.
He got caught and was issued a citation.
Trooper Dustin Fitch posted the story of “Bill” on Twitter Friday.
State police have been using social media to publicly shame drivers for not keeping their cars cleared off.
Drivers can face up to $200 in fines if their car is covered in snow.