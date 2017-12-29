WEATHER ALERT: Dangerous Cold | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App
Filed Under:Local TV, Massachusetts State Police, Snow

BOSTON (CBS) – Some drivers just don’t seem to care.

Despite several warnings from police (and several Jon Keller commentaries on the topic) a man decided to drive from Connecticut to Massachusetts with his car windows covered in frozen snow.

He got caught and was issued a citation.

Trooper Dustin Fitch posted the story of “Bill” on Twitter Friday.

State police have been using social media to publicly shame drivers for not keeping their cars cleared off.

Drivers can face up to $200 in fines if their car is covered in snow.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch