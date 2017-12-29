BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots will have their two offensive MVPs on the field Sunday afternoon against the Jets.

Despite some missed practices and limited participation this week from Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, both players were officially removed from the injury report on Friday afternoon, the final report before Sunday’s game.

Brady did not practice on Wednesday and was limited on Thursday due to an Achilles and left shoulder problem, but he was removed from the injury report on Friday.

“That’s a tricky question,” Brady said Friday when asked for specifics about when he suffered the shoulder injury. “I’ll pass, but I’ll be out there Sunday.”

Gronkowski missed Thursday’s session due to illness, but he too was removed from the injury report on Friday.

“Yeah, just a quick bug,” Gronkowski said Friday. “Back to normal. Feeling fine.

The Patriots did list three players — Rex Burkhead, Alan Branch, and Mike Gillislee — as OUT for Sunday’s game. That leaves (likely) James White, Dion Lewis and Brandon Bolden in the backfield to carry the load for the running backs.

The Patriots also listed seven players as questionable: Chris Hogan, Eric Lee, Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater, Kyle Van Noy, LaAdrian Waddle, and James White.

The Jets listed one player — Brandon Shell — as out. Three players — Akeem Judd, Kony Ealy and Matt Forte — are listed as questionable. Tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins, who was at the center of a controversial ruling the last time these two teams met, is listed as doubtful.