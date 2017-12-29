WEATHER ALERT: Dangerous Cold | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App
By Danielle Niles
BOSTON (CBS) – It’s cold. The wind chill is brutal. And we’re not warming up anytime soon. I feel like a broken record here, but with no big storms in the forecast it really is all about the arctic air.

Wind chill values Friday will not be quite as extreme as Thursday, but they’ll be in the single digits. The wind will be light Saturday and with a mini “warm up” into the 20’s, it won’t feel nearly as cold as it’s been the past couple of days.

Saturday evening and night, a disturbance to our south will graze the south coast of New England, bringing a brief period of accumulating snow. Expect scattered snow showers to develop during the late afternoon and evening, continuing into the first part of the overnight.

Dustings to as much as an inch will fall across the region, with as much as 1-to-3 inches along the South Coast to Cape Cod. Winter weather advisories are in effect for the Islands. The snow will be fluffy and very easy to move around. This is a fairly low impact event, although some reduced visibility and slippery travel tomorrow evening is possible in spots.

On New Year’s Eve, a reinforcing blast of cold air will push into the Northeast, along with a gusty wind.

Patriots fans will need the hand and foot warmers and a few extra layers at Gillette on Sunday afternoon with wind chill values in sub-zero territory!

Down the pipeline – we’ll have to watch for some potential storminess for the Thursday time frame of next week. A significant storm will develop out over the ocean, but it may stay far enough out to sea to have minimal impact on New England.

Stay tuned and in the meantime, stay warm!

