Boston, Faneuil Hall

BOSTON (CBS) – If you want to tour historic Faneuil Hall this season, you have until Sunday at 6 p.m.

That’s when the building will close to the public for major repairs and renovations until the spring of 2018, the city has announced.

Upgrades will be made to the elevator, fire alarm, heating and cooling systems, and they will also include a new handicap chair lift for the Great Hall stage.

During the renovations, a pop-up visitor center will open at 15 State Street, where people can get maps, books and ask park rangers questions.

Faneuil Hall last underwent a major renovation in 1990-91.

