BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Will you take the New Year’s Day plunge?

With temperatures plummeting into the single digits these days, even brave swimmers are thinking twice before taking a dip.

While frigid dips in Massachusetts and Maine have been cancelled or rescheduled, scores of other polar swims will go on as scheduled.

One that is still on is the famous L Street Brownies New Year’s Day plunge into Boston Harbor.

An estimated 600 people are expected to take part, according to the City of Boston.

But it’s unclear, at this point, just how many swimmers will decide to get wet. Forecasts call for a high of just 11 degrees in Boston on New Year’s Day.

The L Street Brownies plunge is slated to kick off at 9 a.m. on Jan. 1 at the Curley Community Center, 1663 Columbia Road in South Boston.

The event has taken place for over 100 years. Spectators are welcome and creative costumes are encouraged.

Meanwhile, the annual Lobster Dip at Old Orchard Beach in Maine on New Year’s Day has been rescheduled for the first time in 30 years.

The event, which raises money for Special Olympics of Maine, will now be held Jan. 13. Organizers said they were concerned about the safety of the swimmers.

A polar plunge scheduled for New Year’s Day to benefit an animal shelter in Fall River was cancelled.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)