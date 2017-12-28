YARMOUTH (CBS) – A hotel clerk and off-duty firefighter are being credited with saving the life of a man who slipped and fell into a frigid Yarmouth marina.
On Thursday morning just before 9 a.m., a man was checking on the boat “Bad Influence” when he slipped on ice and fell into the water near Skippy’s Pier 1 Marina on Neptune Lane.
The man grabbed hold of a rope that was tied to the dock.
Off-duty Lawrence firefighter William Pagan was staying at nearby River View Resort. He heard the man’s cries for help and ran to tell hotel clerk Nicholas Spignese to call 911.
The firefighter and clerk ran to the marina and pulled the man out of the water.
Yarmouth Police said the man was conscious and alert throughout the incident. He was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for treatment.
“The Yarmouth Police Department highly commends everyone involved in this rescue in such frigid conditions — especially Lawrence Firefighter Pagan Jr. and Desk Clerk Spignese. Their actions are exemplary and saved a life,” police said.