PORTSMOUTH, NH (CBS) – Customers at a New Hampshire jewelry store got the white Christmas they were dreaming of. But it wasn’t quite enough to make their day merry and bright.
Springer’s Jewelers in Portsmouth announced a deal saying qualifying customers would get their money back if it snowed six inches or more on Christmas Day.
Well, it did snow. And many thought they would be getting refunds.
But the weather company hired to do the official measurement says the city only got 4.3 inches of snow.
The store says they wish the promotion had worked out.
“We are fully insured for this – so if it had been over six inches, it wouldn’t have cost us a dime more than it already had. So it would have been a best case scenario for us if it had come to that 6-inch mark,” a store employee said.
Springer’s says they would have paid out more than $800,000 to 400 customers who would have qualified.