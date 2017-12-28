BOSTON (CBS) – You’ve still got two more chances to become a multi-millionaire.
No one matched all the Powerball numbers in the latest drawing Wednesday night, so the jackpot is now $384 million. The cash value is up to $239.7 million.
The winning numbers were 3-19-16-56-60 with a Powerball of 3.
The next drawing is Saturday night.
But that’s not the only big jackpot up for grabs.
Mega Millions is now at $306 million. The cash value option is $191 million.
That drawing is Friday night.
Tickets for Mega Millions and Powerball sell for $2 each.