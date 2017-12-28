WEATHER ALERT: Dangerous Cold | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App
BOSTON (CBS) – You’ve still got two more chances to become a multi-millionaire.

No one matched all the Powerball numbers in the latest drawing Wednesday night, so the jackpot is now $384 million. The cash value is up to $239.7 million.

The winning numbers were 3-19-16-56-60 with a Powerball of 3.

The next drawing is Saturday night.

But that’s not the only big jackpot up for grabs.

Mega Millions is now at $306 million. The cash value option is $191 million.

That drawing is Friday night.

Tickets for Mega Millions and Powerball sell for $2 each.

