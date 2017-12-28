WEATHER ALERT: Dangerous Cold | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App
FOXBORO (CBS) – Heading to the regular season finale at Gillette Stadium this weekend? Better bundle up.

The Patriots are warning fans that temperatures are expected to dip into single digits as New England takes on the New York Jets at 1 p.m.

“Please dress accordingly. We would like to remind fans that blankets are allowed into the stadium, but we ask that when arriving at the security entrances to please have blankets folded and draped loosely over your arm for easy inspection,” the team said.

Hand and foot warmers are encouraged at Gillette Stadium. But any clothing that is battery operated is prohibited.

For a complete list of security guidelines, visit the Patriots website.

