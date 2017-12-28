BOSTON (CBS) – A record cold arctic air mass has moved into the Northeast and it’s going to be sticking around through the start of the New Year.

This is the type of cold you don’t want to mess with. Frostbite and hypothermia are concerns when the temperatures and wind chill values plummet to values 10 to 25 below zero.

I know it goes without saying, but it’s crucially important to cover up exposed skin in these conditions. Frostbite can develop in as little as 30 minutes if you’re not careful.

The “real feel” will remain in sub-zero territory through Thursday night, and only gradually ease into the single digits on Friday.

For those planning outdoor New Year’s Eve celebrations – you’ll want to dress for wind chill values 10 to 20 below zero for the midnight ball drop. Layers. Hand/foot warmers. The works.

Another reinforcing shot of arctic air will bring record-breaking cold for the first day of 2018 too.

Meanwhile, a quick update on our storm threat this weekend. A period of accumulating snow is possible Saturday night as a storm center makes a close pass to New England, staying mainly out over the ocean.

The highest risk for picking up a few inches will be along the South Coast and Cape and Islands right now. We’ll keep you posted on any changes to the forecast track.