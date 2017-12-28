BOSTON (CBS) – It was another frigid day in the city of Boston.

“Yesterday I thought couldn’t get any worse … but today it’s colder, much colder,” said Kim Johnston.

“You don’t want to stand still for more than 15 seconds,” said Katie Earl.

The arctic air forced people to change their daily routines.

“I took an Uber because it was too cold to wait for the train at Beachmont,” said Susana Bernard.

The MBTA experienced issues Thursday during the cold weather. Delays were posted online by the MBTA for Alewife, Kendall/MIT and one Thursday afternoon at Porter Square.

“They were saying that there was severe delays due to a disabled train at Porter,” said Richard Pakpreo.

“It was like a half hour delay and I was at MGH so we were standing outside so it was pretty cold,” said John Ford.

T officials said the subway system is “performing fairly well despite the arctic conditions.”

In some locations they’re intentionally slowing trains down to make the ride more reliable … all part of their “extreme-cold procedures.”

It was a busy morning at the Goodwill store on Harrison Ave in Boston. The gloves, hats and scarfs were going as fast as they were put out.

“If people are looking to donate now is a great time to do it,” said James Harder.

The temperatures may have been bitter, but shoppers attitudes weren’t.

“Stretching the legs we’ve been going stir crazy so it’s nice to get out and do a little shopping today,” said Allison O’Connell

“Good sales and it’s very light today not many people out,” said David Megathlin.